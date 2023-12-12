The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Light snow
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Creighton at UNLV CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Portland Bible at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Texas at Arizona Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at San Antonio NBA

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at New Jersey TNT

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Colorado TNT

Soccer, Champions League

Noon: Lazio at Atletico Madrid CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Portland Bible at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane 1080-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change