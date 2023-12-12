Social Calendar

Calendar Sale Fundraiser – Palouse calendar with local photographers images. Calendars are $12 at library locations and $15 with shipping at whitcolib.org/barn-calendar. Proceeds benefit the Whitman County Library. Trhough Dec. 25, Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax, Wash. (509) 397-4366.

Santa Express – Do some holiday shopping at Santa Express including holiday experiences for kids ages 4-12. All purchases are tax free and proceeds benefit Vanessa Behan. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Dec. 22, 11 a.m. Spokane Valley Mall, 14740 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 415-3506.

Jingle n’ Mingle – Jingle n’ Mingle is a family-friendly event at the historic Looff Carrousel featuring warm drinks, food, unlimited carrousel rides and a silent auction. The first drink is on us, and children under 12 attend free. Proceeds benefit a Spokane County United Way partner agency that supports children. Thursday, Dec. 21, 5:30-8 p.m. Looff Carrousel, 507 N Howard St. $20.