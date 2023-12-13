Letters for Wednesday, Dec. 13

No degree or political party bestows morality

Regarding Mr. Campbell’s letter (“Degree doesn’t make one an expert,” Dec. 6) addressing me, context is everything. No member of the Liberty Lake council is trained in library science or education. Although I am (didn’t mean to sound snooty … sorry), I am inexperienced but have basic knowledge. The library director and board members are trained and experienced. The point being, even if it wasn’t in the paper, the people with the training, knowledge and experience should be the decision makers.

Sadly, the council was offered several chances to collaborate on this topic. Five members chose to ignore the offer and the opinions of many of their constituents. For such an awesome community as this is … it reeked of politics.

Campbell may choose to not approve of any book. That is his right. I’m not here to defend the book in question. I am here to defend anyone’s right to read it or any other they choose. He does not have the right to be the morality police. There are many struggling, confused and disenfranchised kids out there who have nowhere else to turn to for help and information. Many have been deemed “lesser” by their families and others. The library can give them a lifeline.

Finally, no degree or political party bestows morality. But with Moms for Liberty spearheading the push to control our schools and libraries, keep in mind the hypocrisy. The co-founder has admitted to a yearlong ménage à trois. I find that morally depraved, but not my place to ban it. Just sayin’.

Jackie Babin

Liberty Lake

Meidl apologized for salute

In a recent letter to the editor (“Don’t forget Meidl’s salute,” Dec. 7), Jim Reierson condemned Chief Craig Meidl over the “salute” that occurred right after the sentencing of Officer Karl Thompson in 2012. Meidl deeply regrets his action and apologized years ago. It is a shame that Reierson only focused on that incident and failed to acknowledge the outstanding work done by Chief Meidl over the past 7½ years.

During my brief tenure as Spokane’s law enforcement director, Craig Meidl served as assistant chief. I soon recognized his leadership abilities and his desire to ensure that SPD becomes a first-rate police department. Chief Meidl has done just that. He has been an outstanding leader and his department’s record and community outreach programs, especially for our youth, are second to none. When Mayor Condon was searching for a new chief, I highly endorsed Craig Meidl.

Yes, Otto Zehm’s death was a “travesty,” but Chief Meidl had nothing to do with the violation of his civil rights. When do we forgive the “salute?”

Perhaps Reierson has never been part of a military, police or fire unit where you become close to those other members you rely on for your own safety. When you have strong bonds with your co-workers, you may not make the best decisions in your desire to show them that you still care, even when they have committed grievous acts. Especially when they are at one of the lowest points in their lives, as Thompson undoubtedly was.

Jim McDevitt

Spokane

Tires matter

Forget studs. Like Bob Schatz (“Ready to compromise on studded tires,” Dec. 10), I’m an enormous believer in winter tires, but since studs are now made with wimpy short-lived alloy, just use studless winter tires. They are absolutely fantastic.

The sticky siped rubber on studless winter tires grabs the roads and make all the difference. You’ll be amazed while avoiding the shameful clickety-clack of studs.

I often drive up an icy hill that’s 900 feet higher than Spokane located in the foothills near the Stateline. Doing this with two-wheel drive all-season tires climbing futility means sliding downhill into the ditch.

Everyone, please remember that four-wheel drive helps one go, but doesn’t help one stop. Tires do that.

Mike Reno

Spokane