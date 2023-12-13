Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A.B. Allen and Nichole S.A. Gibson, both of Spokane.

Jan A.V. Recoba, of Spokane Valley, and Genevieve J. Nelson, of Spokane.

Timothy J. Lindblade and Sophia A. Solinsky, both of Spokane.

Taylor J. Pulliam and Jade L. Bryant, both of Spokane.

Mark E. Engelson and Crystal M. Cruz, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin B. Bich and Lisa K. Ledford, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexis J. Perez and Nelly Garduno, both of Spokane.

Austin L. Ives and Madelyn G. Weyl, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Holderer and Jaya M. Deerheim, both of Spokane.

Alan R. Lemire and Heather R. Perrier, both of Spokane.

Darlington Bah and Bektu M. Conley, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Bobby Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Gerald W. Smith v. Daniel Karber, et al., restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Thomas Eirls, money claimed owed.

River Sequel Senior LLC v. Margaret Shevitz, restitution of premises.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Eden B. Moshi, complaint for money owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sweeney, Rodney D. and Kellie M.

Throckmorton, Sara C. and Ryan M.

Roskamp, J. Courtland and Laura A.

Boyd, Colette M.; and Jalbert, Joseph J.

Koefod, Jeffery A. and Ali J.

Glazebrook, Erma B. and Kelly B.

Brown, Tara K. and Jeremy M.

Montgomery, Leonard G. and Tabitha D.

Shrader, Roman M. and Sheena L.

Kopp, Shannon and Timothy

Armstead, Nicole A. and Zachary T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mathew D. Collins, 32; 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Rissi Givas, 42; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.

Fleet M. Daly, 41; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Korod A. Olden, 40; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Adam L. McCarty, 20; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon M. Hansen, 27; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Delano Juda, 36; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Xavier R. Kinlow, 29; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Billy R. Roberts, 44; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Nicholas S. Roberts, 39; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and failure to stop and give information.