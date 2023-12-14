The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Saginaw Valley State at Butler FS1

5 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Colorado Pac-12

6 p.m.: New Mexico at New Mexico State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut (Seattle) ESPN2

Basketball, college women

11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington at California Pac-12

7 p.m.: Portland at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at San Antonio ESPN

7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: FCS semifinal: Albany at South Dakota State ESPN2

4 p.m.: DIII title: SUNY Cortland vs. North Central ESPNU

Golf

Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf

1:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: PIF Saudi Open Golf

9 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship Golf

Soccer, men

Noon: EPL: Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut (Seattle) 1080-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: LSU vs. Texas ESPN2

9 a.m.: La Salle at Miami CW

9:30 a.m.: Kansas at Indiana CBS

10:30 a.m.: Sacred Heart at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Baylor vs. Michigan State Fox 28

11 a.m.: Washington State vs. Santa Clara (Phoenix) Pac-12

11:15 a.m.: Georgetown at Notre Dame CW

11:30 a.m.: Texas A&M vs. Houston ESPN2

Noon: Ohio State vs. UCLA CBS

12:30 p.m.: Fordham vs. St. John’s FS1

1 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. St. Bonaventure ESPNU

1 p.m.: Utah Valley at Utah Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Kentucky CBS

2:30 p.m.: Northwestern at DePaul FS1

3:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Massachusetts ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Winthrop at Xavier FS1

5 p.m.: Alabama at Creighton Fox 28

7 p.m.: NC State vs. Tennessee ESPN2

7 p.m.: Arizona State at TCU ESPNU

9 p.m.: Jackson State vs. Howard ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Louisville at Connecticut Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Cleveland NBA

6 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root+

7 p.m.: Utah at Sacramento NBA

Football, college

8 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio ESPN

9 a.m.: Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M ABC

10 a.m.: DII championship: Harding at Colorado School of Mines ESPNU

11:15 a.m.: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State ABC

1:30 p.m.: FCS semifinals: North Dakota State at Montana ESPN2

2:45 p.m.: Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State ABC

4:30 p.m.: Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State ABC

6:15 p.m.: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cincinnati NFL

1:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis NFL

5:15 p.m.: Denver at Detroit Fox 28

Golf

Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf

12:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: PIF Saudi Open Golf

9:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Q-School Final Stage Golf

11:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Vancouver at Minnesota NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at Nashville NHL

5 p.m.: Dallas at St. Louis CBS

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Championship: Blackburn vs. Southampton ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Burnley NBC

Soccer, women

4 a.m.: Super League: Arsenal vs. Tottenham CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

10:30 a.m.: Washington State vs. South Dakota State (Phoenix) 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, college

7:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11:15 a.m.: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Cincinnati 92.5-FM

1:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: Denver at Detroit 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: Oregon vs. Syracuse CBS Sports

10 a.m.: USC at Auburn ESPN

Noon: UTSA at Oregon State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Seton Hall at Missouri ESPN

2 p.m.: Idaho at Stanford Pac-12

3 p.m.: Howard vs. Texas Southern ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: North Carolina A&T vs. Jackson State ESPNU

Basketball, college women

Noon: Northwestern State at LSU ESPN

2 p.m.: Grand Canyon at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Houston at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.

2:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Rutgers FS1

4 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Golden State at Portland Root

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Kansas City at New England Fox 28

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona CBS

1:30 p.m.: Dallas at Buffalo Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Jacksonville NBC

Golf

9:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship NBC

10:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Q-School Final Stage Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Vancouver at Chicago NHL

3 p.m.: Washington at Carolina NHL

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Liverpool NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: South Dakota State at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change