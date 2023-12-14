On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Saginaw Valley State at Butler FS1
5 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Colorado Pac-12
6 p.m.: New Mexico at New Mexico State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut (Seattle) ESPN2
Basketball, college women
11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington at California Pac-12
7 p.m.: Portland at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at San Antonio ESPN
7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: FCS semifinal: Albany at South Dakota State ESPN2
4 p.m.: DIII title: SUNY Cortland vs. North Central ESPNU
Golf
Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf
1:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: PIF Saudi Open Golf
9 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship Golf
Soccer, men
Noon: EPL: Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Connecticut (Seattle) 1080-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: LSU vs. Texas ESPN2
9 a.m.: La Salle at Miami CW
9:30 a.m.: Kansas at Indiana CBS
10:30 a.m.: Sacred Heart at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: Baylor vs. Michigan State Fox 28
11 a.m.: Washington State vs. Santa Clara (Phoenix) Pac-12
11:15 a.m.: Georgetown at Notre Dame CW
11:30 a.m.: Texas A&M vs. Houston ESPN2
Noon: Ohio State vs. UCLA CBS
12:30 p.m.: Fordham vs. St. John’s FS1
1 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. St. Bonaventure ESPNU
1 p.m.: Utah Valley at Utah Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Kentucky CBS
2:30 p.m.: Northwestern at DePaul FS1
3:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Massachusetts ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Winthrop at Xavier FS1
5 p.m.: Alabama at Creighton Fox 28
7 p.m.: NC State vs. Tennessee ESPN2
7 p.m.: Arizona State at TCU ESPNU
9 p.m.: Jackson State vs. Howard ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Louisville at Connecticut Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Cleveland NBA
6 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root+
7 p.m.: Utah at Sacramento NBA
Football, college
8 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio ESPN
9 a.m.: Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M ABC
10 a.m.: DII championship: Harding at Colorado School of Mines ESPNU
11:15 a.m.: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State ABC
1:30 p.m.: FCS semifinals: North Dakota State at Montana ESPN2
2:45 p.m.: Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State ABC
4:30 p.m.: Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State ABC
6:15 p.m.: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cincinnati NFL
1:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis NFL
5:15 p.m.: Denver at Detroit Fox 28
Golf
Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf
12:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: PIF Saudi Open Golf
9:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Q-School Final Stage Golf
11:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Vancouver at Minnesota NHL
5 p.m.: Washington at Nashville NHL
5 p.m.: Dallas at St. Louis CBS
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Championship: Blackburn vs. Southampton ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Burnley NBC
Soccer, women
4 a.m.: Super League: Arsenal vs. Tottenham CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
10:30 a.m.: Washington State vs. South Dakota State (Phoenix) 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, college
7:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11:15 a.m.: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Cincinnati 92.5-FM
1:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: Denver at Detroit 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: Oregon vs. Syracuse CBS Sports
10 a.m.: USC at Auburn ESPN
Noon: UTSA at Oregon State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Seton Hall at Missouri ESPN
2 p.m.: Idaho at Stanford Pac-12
3 p.m.: Howard vs. Texas Southern ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: North Carolina A&T vs. Jackson State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
Noon: Northwestern State at LSU ESPN
2 p.m.: Grand Canyon at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Houston at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.
2:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Rutgers FS1
4 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Golden State at Portland Root
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Kansas City at New England Fox 28
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona CBS
1:30 p.m.: Dallas at Buffalo Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Jacksonville NBC
Golf
9:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship NBC
10:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Q-School Final Stage Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Vancouver at Chicago NHL
3 p.m.: Washington at Carolina NHL
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Liverpool NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: South Dakota State at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM
