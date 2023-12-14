Visit Spokane makes new hire

Visit Spokane announced Stasha Irby as its new regional director of sales.

Irby, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, will focus on the Southeast region of the U.S., securing meetings and conventions for Visit Spokane – the marketing and management organization for Spokane County.

Spending 13 years in the tourism and hospitality industry, Irby later held two roles with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau as destination services manager and sales director.

“We’re happy to have Stasha on the Visit Spokane sales team and representing Spokane in the Southeast, a market we are focused on developing,” Ruth Fitzgerald., Visit Spokane vice president of sales, said. “With her connections and established background in hospitality sales, we have confidence in her ability to bring new meetings to Spokane”

Irby’s first day was November 27.