Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kameron A. Gilbert, of Phoenix, Arizona; and Giovanna A. Thorne, of Spokane.

Atabey N. Atakan and Alexyz R. Alexander, both of Spokane.

Casey Z. Kasner and Charlene S. Price, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Stevens and Aubrey V. Stickney, both of Cheney.

Deshawn L. Gaston and Ambar Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Ruhi J. Tufts, of Vancouver, Washington; and Maja Kekic, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Heather Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

SC WA 18 LLC v. Kori Bering, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Amy Kreger, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. James Ward, et al., restitution of premises.

PNC Bank National Association v. Gabriel L. Wright, money claimed owed.

Wilmot Living Trust UA v. Fawn Hitchcock, restitution of premises.

TNT Real Estate Group 1 LLC v. Les Wulf, et al., seeking quiet title.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Craig A. Howell, money claimed owed.

Vintage at Spokane LLC v Cecelia Willeford, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Joel Paddock Trimble, restitution of premises.

Robert Mann, et al. v. Chakelle Gilmore, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Dorothea A. Mackey, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Emanuel B. Mamea, restitution of premises.

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Michaela Easley, restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Mia D. Marcum McCoy, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. David Kindred, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Talmen N. Teel, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Mary Ferguson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Brett McCarthy, money claimed owed.

Ronald O. Pottratz, Hangman Creek Products v. Thomas Pottratz, complaint.

Dominika Piastucha v. Abigail Davenport, Wesley Salinas, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Horodyski, Michelle L. and Andrew C.

White, Nichol L. and Brian D.

Taylor, Michael G. and Nicole M.

Munson, Paige J.A. and Erik S.

Johnson, Kendra E. and Andrew A.

Adams, Kalob S. and Christine E.

Hill, Reuben A. and Cahill, Jesse S.

France, Joshua and Hearn, Felicia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Trevor S. Peterson, 45; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, 12 months probation, for pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and residential burglary.

Kingston S. Simon, 32; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jacob Moss, 21; 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Sabin L. Shoemaker, 43; 44 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Dominick W. Huey, 28; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, for pleading guilty to forgery and first-degree identity theft.

Chandler T. George, 30; 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft.

Aimee Wisher, 23; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Brandon K. Kilgore, 35; 25.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Billy R. Roberts, 44; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Michael J. Wilson, 35; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Bryan D. Larson, 41; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.

Garret J. Pool, 42; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Micah J. Perry, 22; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Mark A. Santel, 24; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Bud T. Welliver, 34; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Robert G. Nelson, 24; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Kyle L. Hurt, 29; 28 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession, manufacture and sale of a dangerous weapon.

Ryan D. Lawrence, 43; 33 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and knowing possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffery W. Maahs, 29; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Steaphan T. Martin, 33; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.