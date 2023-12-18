Help from the community makes live music possible at the Christmas Bureau

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

The Christmas Bureau started featuring live music more than a decade ago. Now, it’s a key part of the experience.

Pianists, singers, guitarists – even bagpipers – offer a distraction to the hundreds of adults and children who may wait hours in line.

“I can’t tell you how many people you see singing along to the songs,” said Christmas Bureau co-chair Christy Folkins, who oversees entertainment among her many contributions to the bureau.

A few local organizations make it possible for the music to continue each year.

The Christmas Bureau rents a small stage from A to Z Rental.

“Their people come and set up the stage and tear it down, all voluntarily,” Folkins said. This means one less task for bureau volunteers to worry about.

Hoffman Music donates a keyboard and a PA system to the Christmas Bureau. They’ve been doing it for more than 10 years.

The bureau used to have a small sound system provided by Catholic Charities, but “it wasn’t adequate for the size of groups we were having,” Folkins said.

She remembered Hoffman Music, where her husband took guitar lessons as a child, and got in touch with them.

“I reached out to them because my husband had been going there since grade school and they were always all about promoting music,” she said.

“They were very generous and said ‘We would love to be a part of the Christmas Bureau.’ ”

Like A to Z, Hoffman takes care of the setup and tear-down of their donations.

What’s more, dozens of local musicians donate their time and skills, entertaining for free each year.

It was pianist Barbara Brock’s first time performing at the bureau this year. She played relaxing songs for recipients on what could be a stressful day.

The Good News Company Choir performed on more than one day. They sang Christmas carols that caused some to take out their phones to record, some to sing along and some to simply turn towards them and listen.

Jimi Finn, a dueling pianist and piano bar entertainer, has been featured at the Christmas Bureau for several years. This year, his performance included the Charlie Brown theme song and Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.” He sang as he played the piano, often encouraging people in line to join in. At times, he would belt out suggestions from the crowd.

Music at the Christmas Bureau is important, Folkins said. For some, live performances aren’t always accessible.

“Music is such a common denominator with everybody. Music is a universal language,” she said.

It’s also an essential part of the holiday season.

“I don’t really remember the presents on Christmas; I remember the music,” she said.

Donations

The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund now sits at $348,346.46. Recent donations totaling $11,005 have brought it a step closer to this year’s $600,000 goal.

Testcomm LLC donated $6,000.

John Baumhofer gave $3,000, “in memory of those who are no longer with us.”

An anonymous donor sent $500.

Luella and Dean Palmer donated $200, as did an anonymous donor.

Another anonymous donor sent $200, writing, “I look forward every year to giving money to help with your project. I cannot thank you enough for providing me with the opportunity to contribute to making Christmas happy for someone who needs it.”

Richard Chan and an anonymous donor both sent $150.

An anonymous donor sent $105 in cash, writing, “in memory of my parents, former volunteers.”

Linda and Gary Faire, Barbara and Andrew Clark, Terry and Carol Johnson, Janice Stewart and an anonymous donor each donated $100.