Updated Mon., Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:12 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeremy W. Underwood and Stephani R. Starmer, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric E. Nay, of Spokane Valley, and Karen S. Johnson, of Coeur d’Alene.

Esteban J.O. Betancourt and Maria G. Castillo, both of Cheney.

Zachary A. Kavajecz and Allyssa M. Schroth, both of Spokane.

Peyton J. Smetana, of Spokane, and Emily W. Beloate, of Gig Harbor.

Judson W. Preece and Malissa Dennstaedt, both of Spokane.

Brian L. Wilson and Sarah L. Collins, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Meeds Inc. v. Mitchell Holien, restitution of premises.

Mound Hardware General Partnership v. Kevin Oxrieder, restitution of premises.

Secured Investment High Yield Fund II LLC v. Todd Doe, seeking quiet title.

American Express National Bank v. Isaac Lund, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kelli Benjamin, money claimed owed.

Kofmehl Inc. v. Chrislinc Properties LLC, complaint for monies owed.

Progressive Casualty Insurance v. William A. Dashiell, complaint for property damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance, Andrian and Viktoria Dziubkno v. Kyle T. Davis, complaint for property damages.

Deborah A. and Craig Bersagel v. Rick S. and Doe Ramser, Airco Mechanical LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Beckman-Shane, Carla A. and Shane, Dennis M.

Bowlin, Kaitlyn R. and Loibl, Nicholas

Hunt, Drina M. and Aubrey M.A.

Reeves, Jenna and Aren

Moran-Hughes, Jennifer M. and Hughes, Corey J.

Johnson, Lelarose C. and George, Andrew G.

Holritz, Elizabeth and John M.

Cunningham, Judy L. and Christopher

Porter-Holifield, Rayyonia L. and Arroyo Robles, Christian O’Neall

Hill, James H. III and Dakota L.

Blackburn, Katherine and Alexander L.

Lambert, Lisa L. and Nicholas L.

Gonzales, Geoffrey and Heather

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Marisela M. Ruiz, 49; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.