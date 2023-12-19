Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Levi J. Dixon and Taylor M. Ingebritsen, both of Spokane.

Marc G. Rinard and Brittney D. Newell, both of Spokane Valley.

Blake W. Howell and Amanda M. Sagner, both of Spokane Valley.

Peter A. Terrell and River J. Robinson, both of Cheney.

Tyler S. Greenhaw and Kayla D. Beezley, both of Spokane.

Dean E. Oakley and Patricia M. Oakley, both of Spirit Lake.

Elijah R. Ethun and McKayla Breann Millar, both of Spokane.

Dylan R. Aldred and Cecilia T. Do, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Beverley E. Allen, money claimed owed.

Brent Burris v. John Dalke, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Kylee Boyd, restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. William Brown, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Bradley Anderson, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Bryan Jennings, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Heather M. Hamilton, restitution of premises.

Broadwing LLC v. Brittany Monlux, restitution of premises.

12422 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Earl J. Wenzel, restitution of premises.

Talon Hills Seniors LLC v. Cheryl Patrick, restitution of premises.

Steel Icon RIV LLC v. Jeremy P. Hall, restitution of premises.

Broadwing LLC v. Lindsay Tannahill, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Dan Wright, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Erin Plunkett, restitution of premises.

Ray L. Troudt v. Raymond C. Harding, et al., seeking quiet title.

Zachary Richmond v. Benjamin Richmond, Frontier Behavioral Health, et al., wrongful death.

Moland Management Company v. Jonathan Tylor, restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Travis Wade, et al., money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Patrick O’Connor, money claimed owed.

Dawn Howard v. Walgreens Co., complaint for personal injury and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nuner, Kimberly N. and Nathan T.

Reams, Victoria L. and James D.

Wright, Debra L. and Mark E.

Lozano, Shandell S. and Vicente Jr.

Haughton, Diane L. and Kevin J.

Lomen, Bradley V. and Angelica L.

Bitz, Peter D. and Rachael S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Sean M. Linahan, 34; $1,546.89 restitution, 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Stephanie R. Steinman, 40; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

Rachel L. Cook, 33; 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault domestic violence and first-degree theft.

Thomas W. Fetzer, 50; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Nicholas E. Barnes, 26; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Tyler Brischle, 35; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Richard A. Presnell, 55; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua A. Taylor, 34; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Jeri A. Bowers, 69; 15 days of electronic monitoring, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge John O. Cooney

David B. Middleton, 56; 101.5 months in prison with 288 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Lesean A.U. Grant, 21; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass – domestic violence.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tredone M. Winborne, 29; 88 days in jail with 88 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Matthew R. Hehr, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Julie A. Henry, 41; 31 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Ryan P. Jack, 38; $750 fine, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Samuel G. Laverdure, 35; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ryan D. Barrington, 48; 30 days of electronic monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Louie B. Bearchild, 36; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Cameron A. Berry, 29; two days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Nicole D. Carson, 30; three days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement and possession of another’s identification.

Scott A. Caveny, 52; $991 fine, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Cameron C. Christensen, 35; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Travius S. Collins, 24; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement office and resisting arrest.

Karen I. Cross, 66; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Thomas B. Torngren, 46; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer and false statement to a public servant.