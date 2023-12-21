People’s Pharamcy: Use caution when dyeing pubic hair

By Joe Graedon, M.S., </p><p>and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. KING FEATURES SYNDICATE

Q. Please don’t laugh at my question. My pubic hair has gone gray and is noticeably thinner. I’ve colored it a couple of times with hair dye from the drugstore. That way it doesn’t look quite so thin. Is this safe?

A. Although there are now companies that make hair color specifically for pubic hair, we would advise caution. Some colors and other ingredients can be irritating to delicate skin.

Dermatologists often recommend performing a patch test before applying an unfamiliar skin product. You can do this by dabbing a small amount on your inner arm or thigh and covering the area with a bandage. After two days, check the skin for redness or irritation.

Q. I have severe pain in my legs, with no diagnosed cause. The pain is worse when I am standing than if I sit or lie down. Walking or biking relieves it. I have also gotten some relief from physical therapy and therapeutic massage.

When the pain is bad, 4,000 milligrams of acetaminophen taken over 24 hours reduces it to a level that doesn’t interfere with my daily routine.

My primary care physician says that taking 4,000 milligrams of acetaminophen a day for extended periods of time will not hurt me. However, he has made past errors in prescribing medication, so I’d like another opinion. I seldom drink alcohol but am concerned about hepatotoxicity.

I am otherwise very healthy and lead an active life. I have no pain anywhere else, and no diabetes, cancer or other conditions. I do not smoke or take recreational drugs or other prescription medications such as statins that have been implicated in muscle pain. What can you tell me about the safety of chronic acetaminophen use?

A. The maximum daily dose of acetaminophen (Tylenol) is surprisingly controversial. The manufacturer of Tylenol suggests a maximum dose for Tylenol Regular Strength Tablets (325 milligrams each) of 3,250 milligrams a day. The company suggests that if someone is taking Tylenol Extra Strength Tablets (500 milligrams each), the daily dose should be no more than 3,000 milligrams a day. The company offers an exception for health care professionals to “exercise their discretion and recommend up to 4,000 milligrams/day.”

While that may be appropriate for a limited time, we suspect that chronic use of acetaminophen (APAP) should remain below that maximum level. You might ask your doctor to test your liver enzymes periodically. If they show any signs of rising, ask your doctor about the dietary supplement NAC (N-acetylcysteine). This compound can help protect the liver by boosting levels of glutathione. This antioxidant helps detoxify APAP.

Q. You recently ran a letter from a person who was treating rosacea with over-the-counter products. I have been using the same prescribed meds he mentioned, and like him, my condition hasn’t improved for years.

Can you provide details? How often does one apply Selsun Blue? Is the milk of magnesia a daily application? I’d like to try it.

A. There is nothing in the medical literature supporting the use of topical milk of magnesia or selenium sulfide (Selsun Blue shampoo) for rosacea. This inflammatory skin condition causes redness and bumps on the face.

Without research, all we can offer are testimonials. One reader describes using Selsun Blue in the shower as a dandruff shampoo and dragging the suds down over his face. Another person left the shampoo on her face for a few minutes before rinsing it off gently. Some people apply a light coating of milk of magnesia overnight for acne or rosacea.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”