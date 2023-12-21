The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner leads undefeated Mead girls over Chiawana; West Valley boys beat Hermiston to go 7-0

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Mead 58, Chiawana 53: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and the visiting Panthers (5-0), ranked No. 1 in the state 3A media poll this week, beat the Riverhawks (6-4) in Pasco.

Sophomores Addison Wells Morrison and Gracie Wenkheimer added eight points apiece for Mead, which jumped out to a 16-8 lead . Malia Ruud led Chiawana with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Kaia Foster added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Post Falls 62, North Central 25: Brooklyn Brennan scored 15 points to lead three in double figures and the Trojans (5-8) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-7). Shalene Ervin led NC with nine points.

Hermiston (Ore.) 57, West Valley 53: Izzy Simmons scored 21 points and the Bulldogs (3-5) edged the visiting Eagles (2-6). Willow Burrill scored 17 points and Chloe Deharo had 16 for West Valley.

Lakeside 52, Colfax 37: Macy Cummings scored 18 points, Avery Haff added 11 and the Eagles (7-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-4). Brynn McGaughy led Colfax with 16 points.

Boys basketball

Mead 40, Monroe 35: Brady Thronton hit a basket and made 3 of 4 from the line late in the fourth quarter and the Panthers (4-2) held off the Bearcats (5-3) in the GESA Winter Shootout at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee. Mead held Monroe to three points in the final quarter.

West Valley 57, Hermiston (Ore.) 50: Ben Fried hit seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points and the visiting Eagles (7-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-6, 1-4). Grant Olson scored 31 points for Hermiston. West Valley earned the No. 1 ranking in this week’s state 2A media poll.

Wrestling

Tri-County: Evann Urann won the 144-pound weight class to lead Mead Blue to the team title in the 20-team tournament at Central Valley HS. Central Valley was second, followed by Lakeside. Freeman, which placed fourth, had three winners: Levi Vetter (106), Chase Smith (138) and Jonah Orndorff (165).

Kendall Smith (120) and Raenah Smith (125) were among four winners for Mead as the Panthers won the eight-team girls tourney.