Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner leads undefeated Mead girls over Chiawana; West Valley boys beat Hermiston to go 7-0

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Mead 58, Chiawana 53: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and the visiting Panthers (5-0), ranked No. 1 in the state 3A media poll this week, beat the Riverhawks (6-4) in Pasco.

Sophomores Addison Wells Morrison and Gracie Wenkheimer added eight points apiece for Mead, which jumped out to a 16-8 lead . Malia Ruud led Chiawana with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Kaia Foster added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Post Falls 62, North Central 25: Brooklyn Brennan scored 15 points to lead three in double figures and the Trojans (5-8) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-7). Shalene Ervin led NC with nine points.

Hermiston (Ore.) 57, West Valley 53: Izzy Simmons scored 21 points and the Bulldogs (3-5) edged the visiting Eagles (2-6). Willow Burrill scored 17 points and Chloe Deharo had 16 for West Valley.

Lakeside 52, Colfax 37: Macy Cummings scored 18 points, Avery Haff added 11 and the Eagles (7-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-4). Brynn McGaughy led Colfax with 16 points.

Boys basketball

Mead 40, Monroe 35: Brady Thronton hit a basket and made 3 of 4 from the line late in the fourth quarter and the Panthers (4-2) held off the Bearcats (5-3) in the GESA Winter Shootout at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee. Mead held Monroe to three points in the final quarter.

West Valley 57, Hermiston (Ore.) 50: Ben Fried hit seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points and the visiting Eagles (7-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-6, 1-4). Grant Olson scored 31 points for Hermiston. West Valley earned the No. 1 ranking in this week’s state 2A media poll.

Wrestling

Tri-County: Evann Urann won the 144-pound weight class to lead Mead Blue to the team title in the 20-team tournament at Central Valley HS. Central Valley was second, followed by Lakeside. Freeman, which placed fourth, had three winners: Levi Vetter (106), Chase Smith (138) and Jonah Orndorff (165).

Kendall Smith (120) and Raenah Smith (125) were among four winners for Mead as the Panthers won the eight-team girls tourney.