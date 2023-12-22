Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew R. Waechter and Alyssa C.T. Hemmingson, both of Spokane.

Mason A. Steed, of Joint Base Lewis McCord, and Tyler M. Castro, of Spokane.

Gina L. De La Torre, of Spokane, and Kaylee T. Hull, of West Richland.

Patrick A. Latta and Laryn Bard, both of Spokane Valley.

Kevin D. White and Shauna D. Somes, both of Spokane.

Modesto C. Cruz, of Spokane Valley, and Judith L. Villalobos, of Spokane.

Timothy P. Sarles and Lisa A. Sarles, both of Deer Park.

Ryan B. Stern and Rachel J. Tommeraasen, both of Chattaroy.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

The Sherwin Williams Company v. Brian Wood, money claimed owed.

Todd S. Vick v. Lisa Helberg, et al., seeking quiet title.

Watson Management Company v. Robert Hughes, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Amy Johanson, restitution of premises.

Michael McPherson, et al. v. William Murray dba Murray Construction, complaint.

Riverbank v. Riverpoint Family Restaurant, et al., complaint.

John R. Ehnes v. Bradley J. Holly and Dallas L. Hoy, complaint for damages.

Adil M. Khalaf v. Brent L. Peterson, complaint for damages.

Discount Lumber and Building Supplies, Inc. v. Gibraltar Steel Buildings LLC, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Winterkorn, Amanda D. and Jeremiah J.

Hoagland, Holly A. and Christopher J.

Reeves, Patrick and Vickie

Logsdon, Brandie and James

Gonzalez, Hilda and Bahena, Antonio B.

Crystal, Leslie A. and Sandy, James H.

Haiar, Brett R. and Dana

Gagnon, Bennett and Morris, Emma

Smallwood, Kimberly L. and Jordan, Mark D.

Potter, Reece A. and Kathryn A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Kyle J. Coggins, 32; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nicole D. Helms Guevarra, 51; 90 days in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Victoria E. Neumiller, 35; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, eight months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Dylan M. Kiehn, 32; 10 days of community service, after being found guilty of first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kyle P. Lear, 33; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of theft.

Tyler J. Mackin, 23; 55 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass, making or having burglary tools and knowing possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew J. Maes, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of hit and run of an attended vehicle and first-degree negligent driving.

Michael E. McGovern, 51; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Mario Velazquez-Gonzalez, 48; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Aimee C. Wisher, 23; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.