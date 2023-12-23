Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Casey W. Holloway and Ashley A. Beaty, both of Spokane.

Jared A. Gibby and Lydia N. King, both of Provo, Utah.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

BSBS LLC v. Jasmine Rodgers Rodriquez, restitution of premises.

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Joshua Lund, restitution of premises.

King Family Trust v. Michael Slaton, et al., restitution of premises.

Pete B. Huckaby, et al. v. Christopher R. Brown, et al., restitution of premises.

Sally A. Visintainer v. Walmart Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Tomoko Kaneko, restitution of premises.

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Kayley Vinzant, et al., restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Crysten Smykal, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Michael Hixon, et al., restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Jacqueline Ferguson, restitution of premises.

FPM LLC v. Kimberly McGeorge, et al., restitution of premises.

Summit Ridge LLC v. David Von Teck, et al., restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Chris Morgan, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Timothy Northington, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Daniel Jay, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. James Argyro, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Alexander Steele, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Elizabeth Padilla, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Lindsey Kemper, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Barbara Overholser v. BFG Spokane Propco IV LLC, et al., wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hibbard, Kalie A. and Seth J.

Yeager, Cody and Heather

Claridge, Reilly A. and Ulvestad, Wyatt T.W.

Erickson, Stephen L. and Trenya E.

Deese, Kristin D. and William R.

Meijer, Heidi M. and John C.

Couoh, Janice and Edwin

Fager, Austin E. and Jennifer A.

Carreon, Cherry L. and Dolinger, Arthur B. Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Richard P. Reamer, 67; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Manuel Cabrera Jr., 34; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Nathaniel D. Parker, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

John P. Hopkins, 42; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Austin J. Malmoe, 28; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Harmony F. Ouimette, 26; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.