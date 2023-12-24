Horoscopes 12/24

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: You are loyal to your loved ones. You are also dramatic. This has been a year of learning and hard work. Fortunately, in 2024, you will get recognition for all your effort! You might win an award, get a raise, get a better job – something. You will be acknowledged. Yay!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  You can get a tremendous amount done today because you’re focused. Plus, you have the support of bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority. They will stand by you with practical assistance. Tonight: You’re empowered.

This Week: You impress others! Generosity abounds!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Travel plans will go well today because you’re on top of things. This is a good day for writing, studying and taking care of last-minute obligations. Relations with those who are closest to you are warm and supportive. Tonight: New experiences.

This Week: You’re happy and adventurous! Cozy friendships and partnerships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  This is a strong day for you. The Moon is in your sign today, which gives you a little edge over all the other signs. It’s also a good day to tie up loose ends regarding banking, the wealth and resources of others and shared property. Tonight: Check your finances.

This Week: You’re in charge, and co-workers are supportive. You look successful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Discussions with partners or close friends will be practical today. This is an excellent day to seek advice from someone older or more experienced. Tonight: You’re tired.

This Week: Tuesday’s Full Moon is in Cancer. It’s a wonderful week for socializing and romance!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  This is an industrious day for you because you’re in the right mindset to work and you have self-discipline. This is why you’ll take care of your duties and obligations. Tonight: Get organized.

This Week: Affectionate, sympathetic feelings with family. Playful romance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Children might be an increased responsibility today. You’re also ready to take care of details about social occasions, vacations and any extra planning that is necessary. Tonight: Playful times.

This Week: You’re happy and appreciative. Romance and fun times create a busy household.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Fun events, vacations and social outings all require planning. Today your personal sense of self-discipline and focus on practical matters will help you take care of the necessary details to make things happen. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: Home and family shine. Avoid extravagance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  This is a great day to make plans. You might give advice to others, or you might receive advice from someone older or more experienced. Today you want to understand as much as possible about what the world around you expects of you. Tonight: Conversations.

This Week: A romantic week that is fast-paced and exciting!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  You’ll be sensible with money today because you feel thrifty. You’ll find sensible ways to use your money and resources. If shopping, you’ll buy useful, long-lasting items. Tonight: Organize your belongings.

This Week: Secret flirtation. High energy. Focus on important values.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  This is the perfect day to get things done. You have an orderly state of mind and a strong sense of self-discipline. This means you will make careful plans and persevere in whatever you choose to do. You’ll pay attention to details. Tonight: Take charge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  You will find it easy to work behind the scenes today. You might work quietly at home or alone somewhere. Research will go well. You also might seek out the advice of someone older who is more experienced. Tonight: Solitude.

This Week: Bosses and parents are generous. Group activities with friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  Advice from a friend or a member of a group who is older or more experienced will be helpful for you today. This person also might give you guidance about your future goals. Tonight: Friendships.

This Week: Stimulating romance. High energy. You’re popular!

