Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: Milwaukee at N.Y. Knicks ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Golden State at Denver ABC
2 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Lakers ABC
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City CBS
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at San Francisco ABC
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5 p.m.: Baltimore at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM
