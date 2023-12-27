Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

3-pound Sculpture Class: Dogs – This is fast-moving 3-pound sculpture class with a focus on exploration with clay and trying to capture the pose and swag of a favorite dog. Pre-register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Start with a circle: Stylizing any animal with Andi Keating – For beginner and intermediate artists looking to have some fun exploring different ways of stylizing animals. Ages 11 and up. Pre-register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $53. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

“This Bokashi Alternative is Rubbish” – Learn about better ways to approach composting from Master Composter, Ken Avery. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Appreciation of Bonsai – Marty Weiser, President of the Inland Empire Bonsai Society, will present an “Appreciation of Bonsai” lecture on the wonders of Bonsai trees. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Houseplant Mastery: Selection, Light and Water – The first class in the series covers everything about selecting the right plant for a space, plus light and water requirements. $10 per class or $30 for all four classes. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

All About Citrus – Learn how to care for citrus plants with tips and tricks to grow them indoors. Register at 4ritter.com. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.