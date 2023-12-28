Letter for Jan. 1

Who’s the dictator?

A current meme spread by the Democratic Party, it’s TV network and its social media allies is that Trump will be a dictator if he’s elected in 2024. What do dictators do? One thing is control the flow of information to the public. The release of the Twitter e-mails documented collaboration between government bureaucracies and social media censoring dissenting views about the origins of COVID or Hunter Biden’s laptop. The same collaboration promoted hoaxes like Trump-Russia collusion.

Second, they create a dual system of justice: one for allies and one for enemies. Like Democratic mayors and district attorneys did in 2020 by allowing a summer of rioting, looting and arson by party allies, while a poor schmuck who wandered around the capitol in a funny outfit escorted by Capitol police spent three-plus years in jail.

Third, dictators promote a tribalism where people are put in friends vs enemies slots. Like the Democratic Party does with the poison of identity politics, where people’s individual humanity is stripped from them, and they’re defined by race, gender and other affiliations.

We already have an elite unaccountable ruling class reigning by dictatorial means.

Bill Manuel

Spokane