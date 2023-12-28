Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher R. Heinsohn and Kathryn M. Munro, both of Spokane.

Deven S. Wesebaum and Melissa A. Cordova, both of Spokane.

Simon Z. Glavin, of Spokane, and Rebekah K. Hahner, of Rosalia, Wash.

Colton P. Shilanski, of Monterey, Calif., and McKenna E. Carver, of Nine Mile Falls.

Casey D. Stambaugh and Lisa M. Hepper, both of Spokane.

Jeremy M. Dueball and Ann M. Shelley, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Costa and Andrea Godines, both of Liberty Lake.

Jonathan C. Chestnutt and Amelia K. Gilbert, both of Ellensburg.

Risen Jabjulan and Resina Yotoma, both of Spokane.

Jacob L. Corporon and Elizabeth J. Wilke, both of Spokane.

Stephon E. Coakley and Tamara A. Birch, both of Spokane Valley.

Carter J. Delp, of Spokane, and Kaylin J. Burge, of Yakima.

David E. Gomez and Carolina Felix, both of Spokane.

Peter J. Green and Shannon A. Tenney, both of Veradale.

Brayden J. Frohlich and Clare F. Cozza, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey L. Moore, of Pine Hill, N.J., and Andrea M. Waitt, of Sunnyside, N.Y.

Jesse L. Unfred and Devan M. Schlagel, both of Valleyford.

Derrick St. Thomas and Hermina Aneo, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jaann Thomas v. Bulldog General Contractors LLC, et al., complaint.

Dr. Sandy Montano v. Christopher Kerley, complaint.

Discover Bank v. Joshua Gross, money claimed owed.

Pintail Investments LLC v. Julia Davis, restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe Senior LP v. Annie Tiquiengco, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Amber Stein, et al., restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe Senior LP v. Sara Scott, restitution of premises

Galena Apartments LLC v. Skyler Delay, et al., restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Tyler Garrison, et al., restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe LP v. Nicole Brown, restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe LP v. William Booth, et al., restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe Seniors LP v. Glenna Schwartz, restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Nicole Radie, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Travis Musengo, restitution of premises.

Cogo Realty LLC v. Parker Stott, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Amanda J. Stearns, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Janelle McNeal, et al., restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Marie Pierre Kimble, et al., restitution of premises.

Zachary Brissey v. Mariah Geis, restitution of premises.

Ethan Hagelstein v. Jeremy Wear, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Stacy A. Williams, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jamison, Pamela J. and Roger A.

Alexander, Jay D. and Perron-Alexander, Bailey J.

Sousa, Michael A. and Jodi L.

Blair, Joya Z. and Christopher R.

Shuff, Lorelei C. and Cameron N.

Miller, Stephanie M. and Dustin W.

Jensen, Marissa and Robert

Bosire, Christine and Robinson, Irvin

Ainsworth, Paul V. and Ganna

Rendon, David C. and Franco, Nicholas R.

Trombly, Joshua and Shelley

Hansen, Constence and Canaan

Davies, Christiana and Waleh, Torboh

Jones, Matthew R. and Rigby, Trea N.

Jackson, Eugene W. and Laura K.

Landes, Samantha R. and Evans, Keith M.

Beach, Shawn P. and Trina D.

Wilkening, Tanner R. and Jaclynn

England, Drake A. and Celeste N.

Myhre, Gary D. and Schauerman, Joan L.

Lo, Jun Jing and Huang, Xiaqin

Legal separations granted

San Agustin, Camille L. and Tiarra L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Matthew Sailors, 26; 163 days in jail, after being found guilty of residential burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jessica Liberty, 30; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Monte B. Wright, 34; 80 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, fentanyl and/or heroin.

James L. Barone, 35; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Luke A. Russell, 39; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle with permission.

Jonas J. Leblanc, 48; 70 days in jail with 70 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Jesus A. Castaneda, 29; 322 days in jail with 42 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Christopher J. Schatz, 40; three days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

McKayla R. Sherwood, 21; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Anthony J. Stanzione, 43; five days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Larry D. Tuckey, 48; 63 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jennifer C. Willis, 48; 180 days electronic monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Ernest K. Young, 39; 210 days electronic monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

TJ Mathews, 39; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lavender L. Port, 21; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a controlled substance.

Andrew Doughty, 53; 69 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Roman V. Garza, 44; 74 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Benjamin D. Goldsmith, 44; 38 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Laquisha C. Brock, 33; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to disclosing intimate images.

Charles W. Colgrove, 46; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief physical damage.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon M. Hrycenko, 39; 94 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Jamie L. Luckett, 40; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and sitting or lying on a sidewalk.

Duston Majmeto, 25; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Garth I. Mazzeo, 44; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of displaying a weapon.