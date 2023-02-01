The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Feb. 1, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:51 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shakes hands Tuesday with Washington state Poet Laureate Rena Priest during his 2023 State of the State address at the Capitol in Olympia. (Karen Ducey/Seattle Times)
By Laurel Demkovich laureld@spokesman.com(509) 416-6260

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in the last year.

He is experiencing minor symptoms, including a minor cough, according to his office. He will continue to work virtually. 

Inslee also tested positive for COVID-19 in May . He is fully vaccinated, including booster shots. 

“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said in a news release. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”

Inslee is discussing with his doctor about whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments. He took Paxlovid, which is used to treat COVID-19 patients, the first time he had the virus last year.

His wife, Trudi, tested negative as of Wednesday. 

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

