Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
Feb. 1, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:51 a.m.
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in the last year.
He is experiencing minor symptoms, including a minor cough, according to his office. He will continue to work virtually.
Inslee also tested positive for COVID-19 in May . He is fully vaccinated, including booster shots.
“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said in a news release. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”
Inslee is discussing with his doctor about whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments. He took Paxlovid, which is used to treat COVID-19 patients, the first time he had the virus last year.
His wife, Trudi, tested negative as of Wednesday.
