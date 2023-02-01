Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in the last year.

He is experiencing minor symptoms, including a minor cough, according to his office. He will continue to work virtually.

Inslee also tested positive for COVID-19 in May . He is fully vaccinated, including booster shots.

“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said in a news release. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”

Inslee is discussing with his doctor about whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments. He took Paxlovid, which is used to treat COVID-19 patients, the first time he had the virus last year.

His wife, Trudi, tested negative as of Wednesday.