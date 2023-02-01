On the Air
Feb. 1, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:28 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Long Island University at Merrimack CBSSN
4 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at UAB CBSSN
4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State FS1
4 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern ESPN2
4 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville ESPNU
5 p.m.: Stanford at Utah Pac-12
6 p.m.: Houston at Wichita State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1
6 p.m.: UTEP at Middle Tennessee ESPNU
6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at BYU CBSSN
7 p.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN
8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga CBSSN
8 p.m.: San Francisco at Saint Mary’s ESPNU
8 p.m.: Washington State at USC FS1
Basketball, college women’s
5:30 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
6:30 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University at the Arena SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University at the Arena SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Cleveland TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee TNT
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown ESPN
Football, Senior Bowl
9:30 a.m.: National practice ESPNU
Noon: American practice ESPN2
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
7:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM / 100.7-FM
8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
