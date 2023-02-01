The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 27° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Feb. 1, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:28 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Long Island University at Merrimack CBSSN

4 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at UAB CBSSN

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State FS1

4 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern ESPN2

4 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville ESPNU

5 p.m.: Stanford at Utah Pac-12

6 p.m.: Houston at Wichita State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1

6 p.m.: UTEP at Middle Tennessee ESPNU

6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at BYU CBSSN

7 p.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN

8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga CBSSN

8 p.m.: San Francisco at Saint Mary’s ESPNU

8 p.m.: Washington State at USC FS1

Basketball, college women’s

5:30 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

6:30 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University at the Arena SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5 p.m.: Central Valley vs. University at the Arena SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Cleveland TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee TNT

Football, NFL

4 p.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown ESPN

Football, Senior Bowl

9:30 a.m.: National practice ESPNU

Noon: American practice ESPN2

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM / 100.7-FM

8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.