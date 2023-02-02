Country superstar Chris Stapleton to perform the Spokane Arena on June 15

Kentucky-born country music superstar Chris Stapleton will be coming to the Spokane Arena on June 15, part of the seventh leg of his All-American Road Show tour.

Tickets officially go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m., although Stapleton’s fan club and Citi cardholders will have access to tickets and VIP packages during a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Stapleton will be joined at the Arena by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, as well as Spokane-area musician Allen Stone.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is also set to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl between Kansas City and Philadelphia on Feb. 12 on Fox 28.

Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour started in 2017 the same day he released his second studio album, “From a Room: Volume 1,” which was closely followed by the release of “From a Room: Volume 2.”

That year, the tour grossed $38.3 million, making it the 53rd-most successful worldwide tour of the year despite having relatively low average ticket costs, according to trade publication Pollstar.

Since the Road Show got underway, Stapleton released his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” in 2020, which was named the Best Country Album at the 67th annual Grammys.

Stapleton’s debut solo album, “Traveler,” was released in 2015 to widespread critical acclaim. Over the course of his music career, Stapleton has received awards eight times from the Grammys, 15 times from the Country Music Awards and 10 times from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Stapleton has been named Best Male Vocalist of the Year six times by the Country Music Awards. His biggest hits include “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Broken Halo” and “You Should Probably Leave.”

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes, according to a news release. Most recently, their “Kentucky Rising” concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.