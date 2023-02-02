Education Notebook: CHAS offers students job shadow opportunity
Thu., Feb. 2, 2023
CHAS Health is hosting a six-week job shadow program for high school juniors and seniors interested in health care and other professions.
The program will start Feb. 13, which students at CHAS for two, two-hour shifts each week learning about how the clinic works.
The deadline to apply is Monday. For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit bit.ly/3XEaExS.
FAFSA assistance
STCU is partnering with Launch NW and the College Success Foundation to provide assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The free help session is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at STCU’s Spokane Valley Branch, 13501 E. Sprague Ave. STCU membership is not required to attend. No registration necessary. Water and snacks will be provided.
Attendees should bring:
• Email addresses of student and parent(s).
• Social Security numbers and birthdates of student and parent(s). For Green Card holders, please provide your A-Number.
• 2021 Federal Tax information or return(s).
• Records of any untaxed income.
• Cash, savings and checking account balances.
• Investment information, other than your primary residence.
Though not required, organizers suggest attendees bring a laptop with Wi-Fi capability.
For questions, call (855) 753-0317 or email mymoney@stcu.org.
