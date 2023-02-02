On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Yale at Harvard ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Ball State CBSSN
4 p.m.: Fairfield at Quinnipiac ESPNU
4 p.m.: VCU at Saint Louis ESPN2
6 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State FS1
6 p.m.: Kent State at Akron ESPNU
8 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV FS1
8 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada CBSSN
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Washington Root
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Boston NBATV
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Golf, women’s
4:30 a.m.: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
Hockey, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Minnesota Duluth CBSSN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: All-Star Skills Challenge ESPN
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Fulham vs. Chelsea USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Swift Current at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN2
9 a.m.: Kansas at Iowa State ESPN
9 a.m.: UConn at Georgetown … FS1
9 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati ESPNU
9 a.m.: Texas A&M Corpus Christi at SE Louisiana ESPNEWS
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Davidson at UMass USA
10 a.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor CBS
11 a.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN
11 a.m.: Butler at Marquette FS1
11 a.m.: Tulane at Memphis ESPNU
11 a.m.: Florida State at Louisville ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa Fox 28
11:30 a.m.: George Mason at Loyola Chicago USA
1 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana ESPN
1 p.m.: Alabama at LSU ESPNU
1 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State ESPN2
2 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier Fox 28
2 p.m.: Hampton at Norfolk State TNT
3 p.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa ESPNEWS
3:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton Fox 28
5 p.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia ESPN2
5 p.m.: Dayton at St. Bonaventure ESPNU
5 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Washington at USC FS1
7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State ESPN2
7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Jose State CBSSN
7 p.m.: Santa Clara at San Francisco ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco SWX / Root
3 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at New Orleans ESPN2
5 p.m.: Portland at Chicago Root
5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State ABC
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: National vs. American NFL
Football, NFL
7 a.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown ESPN2
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Golf, women’s
4:30 a.m.: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Central vs. Pacific ABC
1 p.m.: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic ABC
Mixed martial arts
6 p.m.: Bellator 209: Bader vs. Fedor 2 CBS
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Everton USA
7 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa USA
9:30 a.m.: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United NBC
Soccer, women’s
3:30 a.m.: Super League: Manchester City vs. Leicester City CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
3:30 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark 1230-AM
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 790-AM / 94.1-FM
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis and Clark 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Red Deer at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1
9 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Joseph’s ESPNU
9 a.m.: Fordham at Richmond USA
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan CBS
3 p.m.: Houston at Temple ESPN2
3 p.m.: California at Utah ESPNU
4 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado FS1
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: South Carolina at UConn Fox 28
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Louisville ESPN2
11 a.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPN2
11 a.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech ESPNU
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ESPN2
1 p.m.: Florida at Ole Miss ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New York ESPN
Football, NFL
Noon: Pro Bowl: AFC vs. NFC ABC
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Golf, women’s
3 a.m.: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4 a.m.: Celtic vs. St. Johnstone CBSSN
6 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur NBC
9 a.m.: Serie A: Bologna vs. Fiorentina CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
Noon: The Pro Bowl Games 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
