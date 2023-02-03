The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Feb. 3, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:18 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN2

9 a.m.: Kansas at Iowa State ESPN

9 a.m.: Connecticut at Georgetown … FS1

9 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati ESPNU

9 a.m.: Texas A&M Corpus Christi at SE Louisiana ESPNEWS

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Davidson at UMass USA

10 a.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor CBS

11 a.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN

11 a.m.: Butler at Marquette FS1

11 a.m.: Tulane at Memphis ESPNU

11 a.m.: Florida State at Louisville ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa Fox 28

11:30 a.m.: George Mason at Loyola Chicago USA

1 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana ESPN

1 p.m.: Alabama at LSU ESPNU

1 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State ESPN2

2 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier Fox 28

2 p.m.: Hampton at Norfolk State TNT

3 p.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN

4 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton Fox 28

5 p.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia ESPN2

5 p.m.: Dayton at St. Bonaventure ESPNU

5 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Washington at USC FS1

7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State ESPN2

7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Jose State CBSSN

7 p.m.: Santa Clara at San Francisco ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco SWX / Root

3 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at New Orleans ESPN2

5 p.m.: Portland at Chicago Root

5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State ABC

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: National vs. American NFL

Football, NFL

7 a.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown ESPN2

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS

Golf, women’s

4:30 a.m.: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Central vs. Pacific ABC

1 p.m.: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic ABC

Mixed martial arts

6 p.m.: Bellator 209: Bader vs. Fedor 2 CBS

Soccer, men’s, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Everton USA

7 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa USA

9:30 a.m.: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United NBC

Soccer, women’s

3:30 a.m.: Super League: Manchester City vs. Leicester City CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

3:30 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark 1230-AM

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 790-AM / 94.1-FM

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis and Clark 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Red Deer at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

