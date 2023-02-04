Menu
Feb. 4, 2023
Baseball
College: Nonconference; Whitworth at La Verne (California), 11 a.m.
Basketball
College women: Pac-12: California at Washington State, Stanford at Washington, both noon.
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Utah, 4 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota in Lincoln, Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
