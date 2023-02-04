The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Feb. 4, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:42 p.m.

Baseball

College: Nonconference; Whitworth at La Verne (California), 11 a.m.

Basketball

College women: Pac-12: California at Washington State, Stanford at Washington, both noon.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Utah, 4 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota in Lincoln, Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

