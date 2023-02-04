On the Air
Sat., Feb. 4, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1
9 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Joseph’s ESPNU
9 a.m.: Fordham at Richmond USA
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan CBS
3 p.m.: Houston at Temple ESPN2
3 p.m.: California at Utah ESPNU
4 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado FS1
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: South Carolina at UConn Fox 28
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Louisville ESPN2
11 a.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPN2
11 a.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech ESPNU
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ESPN2
1 p.m.: Florida at Ole Miss ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New York ESPN
Football, NFL
Noon: Pro Bowl: AFC vs. NFC ABC
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Golf, women’s
3 a.m.: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
Hockey, AHL
3 p.m.: All-Star skills competition NHL
Motorsports, NASCAR
2 p.m.: Busch Light Clash, qualifying Fox 28
5 p.m.: Busch Light Clash Fox 28
Soccer, men’s club
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs. St. Johnstone CBSSN
6 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham NBC
9 a.m.: Serie A: Bologna vs. Fiorentina CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
Noon: The Pro Bowl Games 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
