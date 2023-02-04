The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1

9 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Joseph’s ESPNU

9 a.m.: Fordham at Richmond USA

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan CBS

3 p.m.: Houston at Temple ESPN2

3 p.m.: California at Utah ESPNU

4 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado FS1

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: South Carolina at UConn Fox 28

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Louisville ESPN2

11 a.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPN2

11 a.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech ESPNU

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ESPN2

1 p.m.: Florida at Ole Miss ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New York ESPN

Football, NFL

Noon: Pro Bowl: AFC vs. NFC ABC

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS

Golf, women’s

3 a.m.: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf

Hockey, AHL

3 p.m.: All-Star skills competition NHL

Motorsports, NASCAR

2 p.m.: Busch Light Clash, qualifying Fox 28

5 p.m.: Busch Light Clash Fox 28

Soccer, men’s club

4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs. St. Johnstone CBSSN

6 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest USA

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham NBC

9 a.m.: Serie A: Bologna vs. Fiorentina CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

Noon: The Pro Bowl Games 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

