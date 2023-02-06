The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Connecticut FS1

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN

4 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M ESPN2

4 p.m.: Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth CBS Sports

4 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNC Greensboro ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Butler FS1

6 p.m.: Texas Christian at Kansas State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: Rhode Island at Saint Louis CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1

8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

5 p.m.: Birmingham at Memphis NBA

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Islanders Root

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, high school

5:30 p.m.: Cheney at University girls (boys follows) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, NBA

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougars Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

