On the air
Mon., Feb. 6, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Connecticut FS1
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN
4 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M ESPN2
4 p.m.: Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth CBS Sports
4 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNC Greensboro ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Butler FS1
6 p.m.: Texas Christian at Kansas State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: Rhode Island at Saint Louis CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1
8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
5 p.m.: Birmingham at Memphis NBA
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Islanders Root
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, high school
5:30 p.m.: Cheney at University girls (boys follows) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougars Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
