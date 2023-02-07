Film Calendar

“Broker” – Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies. Rated R. 129 minutes. Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda. Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Living” – In 1950’s London, a humorless civil servant decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis. Rated PG-13. 102 minutes. Directed by Oliver Hermanus. Showing Friday at 2:20 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.; Saturday at 4 p.m.; Sunday at 1:45 p.m. ; Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Geographies of Solitude” – An immersion into the rich landscapes of Sable Island and the life of Zoe Lucas, a naturalist and environmentalist who has lived over 40 years on this remote strip of sand. Not rated. 110 minutes. Directed by Jacquelyn Mills. Showing Friday at 4:15 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.; Monday at 4:15 p.m.; Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R. 108 minutes. Directed by Martin McDonagh. Showing Friday at 4:20 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m.; Sunday at 3:45 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel. Rated PG. 73 minutes. Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp. Showing Friday at 6:20 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m.; Sunday at 12:10 p.m.; Monday at 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – A sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. She gets swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 140 minutes. Rated R. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Showing Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 12:40 p.m.; Sunday at 5:45 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave.

“The Whale” – A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R. 117 minutes, Directed by Darren Aronofsky. Showing Friday at 8:15 p.m.; Sunday at 4 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band” – Celebrate Black History Month by learning about the life of Mary Lou Williams, an American jazz pianist, arranger and composer. Winner of Outstanding Independent Documentary at the Black Reel Awards and the HBO Competition Award for Best Documentary at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. A discussion will take place afterwards. 73 minutes. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

VHS Mania II – “Escape From New York:” In 1997, when the U.S. president crashes into Manhattan, now a giant maximum security prison, a convicted bank robber is sent in to rescue him. Rated R. 109 minutes. Directed by John Carpenter. “The Warriors:” A street gang known as the Warriors must fight their way from the Bronx to their home turf on Coney Island when they are falsely accused of assassinating a respected gang leader. Rated R. 93 minutes. Directed by Walter Hill. Saturday, 7-11 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $10. (208) 882-8537.

“Skinamarink” – Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Not rated. 100 minutes. Directed by Kyle Edward Ball. Sunday, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“Marie Antoinette” – Follows the last queen of France before the French Revolution. Rated PG-13. 123 minutes. Directed by Deborah Davis. Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.