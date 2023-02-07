Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Bollywood Dancing – Professional dancer Devika Gates will teach Bollywood dancing. Wear loose clothes, no prior experience needed. Sunday, 1 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Floral Arrangement Workshop – Unguided workshop, create your own floral arrangement. Monday, 10 a.m. Sinto Senior Activity Center, 1124 W. Sinto Ave. $45. (509) 327-2861.

Just Add Color: Adult Coloring Program – An hour of mindful creativity to encourage self care and positive mental health. Each week will work on coloring techniques using different materials. Monday, noon-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Twisted Wire Sculpture – Use wire to create a sculpture from your imagination or bring a line drawing to recreate it as 3D sculpture. All supplies are provided. For ages 13-18. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Creative Circle with Mel Antuna Hewitt: What is Book? – Join a discussion and make your own one-page book, with the possibility of including it in the Bird’s Nest Zine Library. Wednesday, 7:30-9 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Spa Day Craft: Tub Teas – Make your own tub tea, an herbal sachet for the bath or foot soaks. This craft is great for a spa day at home or to give as a gift. All supplies are provided. Ages 13-18. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Free. (509) 893-8320.

Spokane Wood Carvers – Spokane Wood Carvers meeting and class with expert carver Tim Rahman. Saturday, 9-11 a.m. 4449 N. Nevada. $2.

Huckleberry Love Painting Workshop – Coeur d’Alene tribal member Annette Peone will be teaching the art of painting with acrylics along with educating on the traditional values of the huckleberry plant. Register at bit.ly/3XHcopT. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $75/per person. (800) 523-2464.

Introduction to Writing for Graphic Novels with Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of writing for a visual format and will have a chance to participate in critique and work toward producing their own short comic script. For high school students to adults. Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Monday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3WMY1A8. Monday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, will create within different photographic genres each week, and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Register at bit.ly/3BmyGVf. Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 809 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. For adults. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. For adults. Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Perspective Drawing with Tom Quinn – Learn what perspective means in art. With rulers, protractors and compasses, we are able to draw squares, triangles and circles in one-point, two-point and three-point, eventually moving on to shadows and reflections. For adults. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Wednesday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3VzECRW. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

SCORE Workshop – Discuss the financial statements of a small business to look at which accounts businesses should be reviewing on a regular basis and what changes in those accounts could mean to your business. This workshop is for those already running a small business. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3RGaK64. Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Online. Free.

Beginning Book Arts with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn how to make their own books from simple paper folded books such as the Turkish map fold to hardback stab bound books. There is a supply list for this class. View the supply list and register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $140. (509) 325-1500.

Introduction to Illustrations for Graphic Novels with Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of design, panel flow, and story movement and will have the chance to participate in critique and work towards producing their own short comic. For high school students and adults. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.