Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log 10 hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack.

2023 Winter Reading Challenge – Earn a grand prize entry and complete the Winter Reading Challenge by logging, reading and writing reviews. The challenge is to earn 30 points. Pick up a log at the circulation desk, track your books read (for five points each) and review/recommend the books you read for an additional five points each. Submit your review or recommendations at bit.ly/3VI3DKV. Challenge through Feb. 28. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Diane Sherman and The Art of Bare Bones Writing – Join Diane Sherman for a reading from her new memoir, “In Borrowed Shoes.” Diane will also walk you through some writing exercises. Bring a pen and something to write on. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S Pittsburg St. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Author Event with J.H. Gates and Maxwell Hurley – Dual author event with local young adult authors, J.H. Gates and Maxwell Hurley. Both authors will read selections from their books and have a Q&A with each other and the audience. There will be a book signing afterward. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Tastes Like War: An Author Talk with Grace M. Cho – Insightful chat with award winning author Grace M. Cho as she discusses her memoir, “Tastes Like War.” Register at bit.ly/3jDSQnU. Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Online. Free.