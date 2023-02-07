Social Calendar

Mardi Bras – Monthlong fundraiser supporting Volunteers of America and Transitions’ Women’s Hearth. Host a Mardi Bras party and invite friends. Most needed items include: bus passes, deodorant, socks, bras, tampons and underwear. Drop off collected items on March 3, 2-4 p.m. at Hope House, 318 S. Adams St. (509) 328-6702.

Hospice of Spokane’s Taste of Life 2023 – Hospice of Spokane’s signature fundraising event features wines, brews and ciders from local purveyors, paired with delicious hors d’oeuvres. There will be live music by the Zonky Jazz Band and plenty of fundraising activities, all in support of the terminally ill patients and families. Feb. 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. $100. (509) 455-8888.