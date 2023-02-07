Voice briefs for Feb. 9

Black Student Unions plan Black history events

The Black Student Unions at Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Community College are hosting free events to celebrate Black History Month.

SCC’s events are:

Cultural Runway, noon Wednesday, highlighting cultural and historical fashion. (Lair, Building 6, Room 124C)

”Buffalo Soldiers,” 10 a.m. Feb. 23, a screening of the movie followed by a Q&A with director Dru Holley. (Lair, Building 6)

SFCC’s events are:

Famous Forgotten Figures, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Feb. 27, student-led presentations on the forgotten Black people in U.S. history. (Student Union Building lounge)

Javier Colon, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, performance by the winner of the first season of “The Voice.” (Student Union Building lounge)

Coffee Talk, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21, sponsored by the MOSAIC Center. (Student Union Building, Room 125)

Nick Courmon, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22, performance by the spoken word artist. (Student Union Building lounge)

SCC is located at 1810 N. Greene St. SFCC is at 3410 W. Whistalks Way.

Aging group seeks volunteers to lead classes

Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington is seeking volunteers to help lead A Matter of Balance classes.

A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls consists of eight two-hour sessions where participants will be taught to manage fears about falling using group discussion, problem-solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise.

Volunteer coaches for the classes should be strong communicators who enjoy teaching and working with older adults.

There will be an information session to learn more about becoming A Matter of Balance coach on at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at 1222 N. Post St. in Spokane. The coach training will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 1 at the same location.

To learn more about this or other falls prevention programs at Aging & Long Term Care, visit www.altcew.org/programs-services/preventing-falls.

Registration is required for the training sessions. Contact Philip Helean, A Matter of Balance coordinator, at (509) 777-1571 or email Philip.helean@dshs.wa.gov.

Salvation Army needs clothing donations

Salvation Army Spokane shelter system needs donations of new or gently used clothing for the Trent Resource and Assistance Center and Cannon shelters.

Items include draw string pants (sizes small to 4X), sweatshirts (sizes small to 4X) and wool socks

Also, new personal hygiene products are needed for females.

Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Salvation Army Family Resource Center, 204 E. Indiana Ave. For information, call (509) 325-6821.

