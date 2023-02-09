Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme named to a pair of awards’ lists

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme made his way onto a pair of awards’ lists Thursday.

Timme is among 10 candidates for the Karl Malone Award, presented annually to the top power forward in college basketball. The 6-foot-10 Timme also is one of 30 on the Naismith player of the year midseason team.

Timme is on pace to set career bests in points (21.2), rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.4). He leads the Zags in all three categories, sharing first in assists with point guard Nolan Hickman. Timme is shooting nearly identical percentages from the field (60.2) and the free-throw line (60.1).

The two-time All-American has climbed into second on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list with 2,030 points. He’s had three games with at least 32 points this season and set his career high with 38 points last month against Pacific.

Timme won the Malone Award in 2021 and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (top center) last season.

Timme is joined on the Malone Award top 10 by Enrique Freeman, Akron; Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona; Hunter Tyson, Clemson; DaRon Holmes, Dayton; Kyle Filipowski, Duke; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Kris Murray, Iowa; Norchad Omier, Miami; and Bryce Hopkins, Providence.

Murray’s twin brother, Keegan, won the Malone Award last season. Keegan is in his NBA rookie season with Sacramento.

Fans voting on the Malone Award opens Friday at hoophallawards.com.