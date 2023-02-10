I-90 to close through much of Spokane Saturday night for bridge demolition

Drivers should expect serious delays and detours on and around Interstate 90 through Spokane from Saturday night into Sunday morning, as crews work to remove a deteriorating pedestrian bridge over the highway.

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, the state Department of Transportation will begin a staggered closure of lanes in both directions roughly between mileposts 281 and 284. On- and off-ramps in the area will be closed around this time as well.

A full closure of the highway in both directions will last from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. The center span of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge will be removed shortly after midnight.

Traffic will be detoured onto Division Street and Sprague Avenue. Westbound traffic will be further detoured onto North Sprague Way to avoid a low-hanging BNSF railroad bridge.

Attendees of the Saturday night Gonzaga men’s basketball game are advised to plan ahead for their drive home, particularly if the game gets out after 10 p.m.