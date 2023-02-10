The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Feb. 10, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:27 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPN2

9 a.m.: Marquette at Georgetown FS1

9 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s Fox 28

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Florida State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Georgia ESPN

9:30 a.m.: St. Bonaventure at Duquesne USA

10 a.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma CBS

10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBSSN

11 a.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN

11 a.m.: Connecticut at Creighton Fox 28

11 a.m.: Rutgers at Illinois FS1

11 a.m.: Southern Illinois at Drake ESPNU

11 a.m.: Clemson at North Carolina ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Davidson USA

12:30 p.m.: Mercer at Chattanooga CBSSN

1 p.m.: Duke at Virginia ESPN

1 p.m.: Baylor at TCU ESPN2

1 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State Fox 28

1 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Richmond ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State ESPN2

3 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Portland CBSSN

3 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan ESPN

3 p.m.: USC at Oregon State Pac-12

3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX

5 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN2

5 p.m.: Arizona State at California Pac-12

5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova FS1

5 p.m.: Wyoming at Boise State CBSSN

7 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon ESPN

7 p.m.: Colorado at Utah FS1

7 p.m.: Utah State at San Jose State CBSSN

7 p.m.: Brigham Young at Gonzaga ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at UC Irvine ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

1 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga SWX / Root

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn NBATV

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: PGA Champions: Trophy Hassan II Golf

Noon: PGA: Phoenix Open CBS

9 p.m.: DP World: Singapore Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas ABC

12:30 p.m.: Washington at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina NHL

Soccer, men’s, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. West Ham United USA

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton vs. Southampton USA

9:30 a.m.: Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

7 p.m.: Brigham Young at Gonzaga 1510-AM

7 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women’s

1 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

