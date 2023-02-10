On the Air
Feb. 10, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:27 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPN2
9 a.m.: Marquette at Georgetown FS1
9 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s Fox 28
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Florida State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Georgia ESPN
9:30 a.m.: St. Bonaventure at Duquesne USA
10 a.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma CBS
10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBSSN
11 a.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN
11 a.m.: Connecticut at Creighton Fox 28
11 a.m.: Rutgers at Illinois FS1
11 a.m.: Southern Illinois at Drake ESPNU
11 a.m.: Clemson at North Carolina ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Davidson USA
12:30 p.m.: Mercer at Chattanooga CBSSN
1 p.m.: Duke at Virginia ESPN
1 p.m.: Baylor at TCU ESPN2
1 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Richmond ESPNU
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State ESPN2
3 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Portland CBSSN
3 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan ESPN
3 p.m.: USC at Oregon State Pac-12
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX
5 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN2
5 p.m.: Arizona State at California Pac-12
5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova FS1
5 p.m.: Wyoming at Boise State CBSSN
7 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon ESPN
7 p.m.: Colorado at Utah FS1
7 p.m.: Utah State at San Jose State CBSSN
7 p.m.: Brigham Young at Gonzaga ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at UC Irvine ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
1 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga SWX / Root
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn NBATV
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: PGA Champions: Trophy Hassan II Golf
Noon: PGA: Phoenix Open CBS
9 p.m.: DP World: Singapore Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas ABC
12:30 p.m.: Washington at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina NHL
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. West Ham United USA
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton vs. Southampton USA
9:30 a.m.: Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
7 p.m.: Brigham Young at Gonzaga 1510-AM
7 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women’s
1 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
