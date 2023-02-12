Shari McMahan: Intensive resource allocation process at EWU will narrow focus to true needs of students

Shari McMahan

By Shari McMahan

As COVID-19 moves from pandemic to endemic conditions, we are all keenly aware that there’s no looking back. The world has changed, people have changed, our wants and needs have changed. And, collectively, businesses, organizations and educational institutions must adapt. At the higher-ed level, it is no longer reasonable to believe that four-year institutions can continue the status quo while, at the same time, student needs have evolved, the economy has changed, mental health needs have risen and workforces have significant hiring challenges.

Eastern Washington University has served the Spokane region for 140 years and has about 44,000 alumni powering the local economy. But to continue to serve our region, we must be bold. State support of public universities is not enough to allow us to lower tuition while the cost of operations continue to rise, on-campus housing must compete with low-cost rentals and students enter college needing more support than ever before. Standing still is simply not an option. We must look toward the future with ideas and solutions. That’s why, this year, EWU is embarking on a strategic resource allocation process. A bold, intensive process, but one that will position EWU to rise up to new opportunities.

Strategic resource allocation has long been a norm within business organizations. In times of limited resources, leaders must focus on what’s successful and allocate resources accordingly. What this means for Eastern is that every academic program and every university service function will be evaluated. Does it meet the needs of students? Is it creating lasting impact for our community? Does the data show success? Is it competitive? Is it sustainable? And most importantly, the process is conducted entirely by Eastern employees. It is a bottom-up approach, creating ownership and reflection among faculty and staff alike. Two task forces, one for academic and one for services, will reflect, evaluate, assess and recommend, all with an institutional rather than personal mindset. No sacred cows and no high-level administrators will be allowed during the assessment process. Their evaluations are then forwarded to executive leadership to make recommendations. The implementation of recommendations will take a few years, but the executive leadership team will have a clear direction and sound data from our employees to support our decisions.

Universities tend to be great at adding services and programs, chasing the need to be all things to all people. The problem is that there comes a point where there’s too much – too many programs, too many functions and too many directions that we lose sight of our identity. We lose sight of our mission of excellence in learning. We lose sight of what our community and our students want and need. After all, when students graduate, their skills need to be marketable in today’s workforce. Again, it’s difficult, but now is the time to right-size EWU and look toward the future. Microsoft eventually had to stop support of Internet Explorer, Amazon moved beyond selling physical books, Netflix pivoted from mailing DVDs to streaming content and Starbucks found success selling coffee rather than selling coffee equipment. It’s time for higher education to take cues from industry visionaries and determine if we can do and be better.

As a first-generation college graduate, I know the incredible impact a college degree can have on a person’s upward trajectory – their social mobility. I chose college because a family friend told me it’d be a good investment in my future. I found a home among academia and pursued my passion all the way from student to faculty to president. I stayed because the university met my needs and offered a transformational education. Now, I’m aiming to deliver the same experience for our Eagle students to ensure our graduates become tomorrow’s leaders and further transform the Spokane region.

Shari McMahan came to EWU in 2022 after serving as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, San Bernardino, since 2016. McMahan, a first-generation college student, has both a bachelor’s degree and a doctoral degree in social ecology from UC Irvine and a master’s degree in health science from Cal State Northridge.