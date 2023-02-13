Education Notebook

Third-graders prepare for poetry slam

Third-graders from Stevens Elementary School will participate in Spokane Community College’s annual Third Grade Poetry Slam on Wednesday at the college’s Sasquatch Conference and Event Center, Building 6.

This year’s theme is “Be Brave.” The event is put on by SCC’s Speak Out! Communication Club.

The third-graders will work with volunteers from SCC and have writing prompts based on the theme, as well as animals or their names.

Learn about wellness

Learn about wellness from an Indigenous perspective including beading and making medicine wheel vision boards.

The free workshop will be at North Central High School, 1600 N. Howard St., at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It’s open to Spokane Public Schools students and their families.

For more information, visit smcnew@esd101.net or call (509) 655-0161.

Join SPS for its monthly coffee, talk

Community members are invited to the monthly coffee and conversation with Spokane Public School officials at 8 a.m. Feb. 23 at Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave.

Find a schedule outline and details at spokaneschools.org/coffeewithSPS.

Spokane Valley Rotary Club offers scholarships

Spokane Valley Sunrise Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. The club offers three scholarships valued at $7,200 over two academic years.

High school seniors attending public school in Freeman or Spokane Valley districts who are planning to pursue vocational or technical education opportunities are eligible for the scholarships.

To view scholarship criteria and instructions, a scholarship packet can be provided by a school counselor or Karen Toreson at kliberty@aol.com.

Applications are due by March 31 and the recipients will be announced April 25.

