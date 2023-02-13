Film Calendar

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13. 141 minutes. Directed by Ryan Coogler. Showing 5 p.m. Friday; 12:50 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday; 1:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, and 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Oscar Shorts – ShortsTV presents the 18th consecutive Oscar-Nominated Short Films. Categories included will be animated, live action and documentary. The animated showcase features four films that are suitable for kids but the final film is for adult audiences only. Live action: 7 p.m. Friday, 110 minutes; animated, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 95 minutes; documentary, 4 p.m. Sunday, 165 minutes. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“M3GAN” – A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13. 102 minutes. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. 8:10 p.m. Friday; 9:25 p.m. Saturday; 8:10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday . Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” – A discussion will follow the screening. In his 93 years, David Attenborough has visited every continent , exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. Now, for the first time he reflects upon both the defining moments of his life as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen. Rated PG. 83 minutes. 7 p.m. Saturday. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. Free. $5 donation appreciated.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” – A couple’s attitudes are challenged when their daughter introduces them to her African-American fiancé. 108 minutes. Starring Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Sidney Poitier. 2:40 and 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Shaft” – New York City police detective John Shaft (Samuel L. Jackson) goes on a mission to make sure the son of a real estate tycoon (Christian Bale) is brought to justice after a racially motivated murder. Rated R. 99 minutes. Directed by John Singleton. Showing 2:50 and 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” – When their relationship turns sour, a couple (Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) undergoe a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories. Rated R. 108 minutes. Directed by Michel Gondry. 5 p.m . Tuesday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Buffalo Soldiers” – Fact based story about the all Black US Cavalry Troop H that protected the Western territorie post Civil War . Rated G. 100 minutes. Starring Danny Glover and directed by Charles Haid. There will be a Q&A with Haid after the screening. Thursday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St.

“Malcolm X” – Biographical epic of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader, from his early life and career as a small-time gangster, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam. Rated PG-13. 200 minutes. Directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington. Thursday, 7-10:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“The Year of the Dog” – Matt, a loner alcoholic at rock bottom, struggles to maintain sobriety for 30 days so he can honor his mother’s dying wish, to visit her in hospice, sober. His AA sponsor, Fred, offers him refuge at his farm, where Matt finds Yup’ik, a stray husky with a unique talent. The man and dog relationship is precarious at first, but with the help of a close-knit Montana community, the two strays find a connection and discover what it takes to pull through to the finish line. The film will donate 5% of the ticket sale net profits to the Spokane Humane Society. Directed by Robert Grabow, Michael Peterson and Andrew McGinn. Feb. 24-March 9, 11 a.m. Wandermere Village Center Cinemas, 12622 N. Division St. (509) 232-7727.

2nd Annual Spokane Comedy Film Festival – A night of Spokane’s top comedic talent at the Second Annual Spokane Comedy Film Festival. The night will open with a live set from rock band Yeti Detector, followed by a variety of funny short films from favorite local comedians and filmmakers. The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite short film, crowning it the “Best of the Bunch.” Get tickets at spokanecomedyfilmfestival.com. Feb. 24, 7-10 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $10. (509) 327-1050.