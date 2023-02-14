Achievements

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:29 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Maria Jaiyeola, of Pullman, has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Katherine Johnson, of Pullman, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Missouri, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Katelyn Strauss, of Spokane, has been named to the fall president’s list at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Emily Colvin, of Edwall, has been named to the fall dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.75 and at least 12 credit hours.

Estella Tasche, of Spokane, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Michaela Ackermann, of Spokane, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, Connecticut, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Rebecca Dean Neighbors, of Spokane, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

The following area students have graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, in the college’s Dec. 16 commencement ceremony: Jared Boharski, of Deer Park, Kevin Geeza and Myranda Wilsey, both of Mead, Hedy Seeber, of Newport, Carina Ashe and Sydney Nessan, both of Spokane and Alaina Chester, of Veradale.

