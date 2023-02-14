Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Spa Day Craft: Tub Teas – Make your own tub tea, an herbal sachet for the bath or foot soaks. Perfect for a spa day at home or to give as a gift. All supplies are provided. For ages 13-18. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

River Ridge Association of Fine Arts Regular Meeting – Show and talk about your first challenge of the year design and bring other new art to share. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. 1309 N. Monroe. Free. (509) 325-0471.

Sip n Print – Enjoy a glass of wine while Bethany Phillips walks you through the basics of printmaking. You will be able to complete a small project within the time you have. Registration required by Tuesday, 8 p.m. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $40. (208) 930-1876.

Twisted Wire Sculpture – Use wire to create a sculpture from your imagination or bring a line drawing to recreate it as 3D sculpture. All supplies are provided. For ages 13-18. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. Free. (509) 893-8330.

Classes/Workshops

Practical Design for the 3D Printer – This class will provide an introduction to 3D printing and design, with a focus on how the 3D printer can be used to create custom solutions to everyday challenges in the home or workspace. Learn the basics of 3D design in Fusion 360, safe operation of the 3D printer and the process of preparing a print using slicing software. For ages 16 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $65. (208) 929-4029.

Learn to Paint with Adam Roth - Teens – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting . Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. Through March 14. For ages 12-15. Four-week course. Register at bit.ly/3kfPIi0. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Painting with Adam Roth - Adults – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting . Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. Through March 15. Four-week course. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3DkLk8n. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Wednesday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3VzECRW. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Genealogy and Your DNA – Lynda Keenan, president of the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society, shares information on what to expect when using DNA tests to research your family tree, how the DNA tests work and what information they can and cannot give you. For adults. Register a bit.ly/3HKlOe0. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Basics of Enameling – Have a hands on introduction to the process of shaping copper, applying granulated glass, firing and finishing to make jewelry and other unique enameled pieces. You will also learn to use the bandsaw, belt sander and drill press. You will have the opportunity to make several pieces over the course of the three-hour workshop. For ages 14 and older. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $45. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Book Arts with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn how to make simple paper folded books such as the Turkish map fold, to hardback stab bound books. View the supply list and register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $140. (509) 325-1500.

“Confessions of a Recovering Environmentalist” – Author Paul Kingsnorth will explore the interplay of sustainability, environmentalism, faith and imagination. Friday, noon-1 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Aging Gracefully – Two-part series. The first session will help prepare a plan from an independent lifestyle to embracing new care. The second session will explain all questions or concerns about having a power of attorney. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Home/Garden

Veggie Mastery Series: How to Grow Veggies – Learn how to fertilize, water, spray and care for a veggie garden to ensure you get the biggest and tastiest harvest you can. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Seeding – Learn how to start seeds and grow for the spring. Put together and plant a seeding dome. Seeds can be purchased separately, some seeds will be provided. You will receive a seeding kit, which includes a grow light, dome, select seeds and tray. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $160. (509) 467-5258.

Garden Group Start Up – Garden Group Start Up is for gardeners of all interests and experiences. Meet up with other gardeners and share ideas. Thursday, 11:15 a.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa. (509) 284-3121.

Gardening Planning 101 – Class for beginner to experienced gardeners. Learn something new or exchange ideas with fellow gardeners. Saturday, 10 a.m. Endicott Library, 324 E St., Endicott.

Gardening with Pat Munts – Spokane Public Library starts this seasonlong series with long-time Spokesman-Review garden columnist Pat Munts. Topic will focus on indoor seed starting, everything you need to know to start your own seeds. Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

Veggie Mastery Series: Processing Veggies and Herbs – Learn how to process your veggie and herb harvests. This class includes tips for things like drying herbs, canning and pickling tips and other ways to enjoy your harvested veggies. Feb. 26, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.