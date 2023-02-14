Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log 10 hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs through Feb. 28. To participate, download the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visit whitcolib.org/beanstack.

2023 Winter Reading Challenge – Earn a grand prize entry and complete the Winter Reading Challenge by logging, reading and writing reviews. The challenge is to earn 30 points. Pick up a log at the circulation desk, track your books read (for five points each) and review/recommend the books you read for an additional five points each. Submit your review or recommendations at bit.ly/3VI3DKV. Challenge t Through Feb. 28. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Songwriters Workshop – Songwriters workshop led by Daniel Sherrill. Students, musicians and the general public are invited to learn about the art of creating songs and hone their craft. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3j4TTgy. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, 110 Main St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-4444.

Pageturners Book Club – The Pageturners Book Club is discussing “The Moor’s Account” by Laila Lalami. In this work of historical fiction, Laila Lalami brings us the imagined memoirs of the first Black explorer of America, a Moroccan slave whose testimony was left out of the official record. For more information call or email (208) 769-2315 ext. 455 or communications@cdalibrary.org. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Performance by Nick Courmon – Performance by spoken word arrtist, Nick Courmon. Thursday, 1:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Whistalks Way. (509) 533-3500.

InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green – Evening with John Patrick Green and his newest book, “InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T.” Thursday, 6 p.m. Spokane Public Library - Downtown, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Little Libraries, Big Story Unveiling – Celebrate the unveiling of the “Little Libraries, Big Stories” project showcasing one of a kind little lending libraries from the imaginations of local artists Vanessa Swenson, Reinaldo Gil Zambrano and Tracy Poindexter-Canton. Event will include readings from local authors and board members Shawn Vestal and Laura Read, will feature a special reading and highlight from bestselling author and Spark Central co-founder, Jess Walter. Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.