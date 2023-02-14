The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 29° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News

Love Story: Beverly and David Vorpahl

Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:05 a.m.

David and Beverly Vorpahl on their wedding day in 1956. (Courtesy of Beverly Vorpahl)
David and Beverly Vorpahl on their wedding day in 1956. (Courtesy of Beverly Vorpahl)
Beverly Vorpahl

Dave and I had been dating for about a year the night we parked in front of my parents’ house that winter in 1956. He was a 22-year-old medic at the Fairchild Air Force Base Hospital. I was 18 and a credit clerk at Sears & Roebucks Department Store downtown.

Like many teenaged girls in the ’50s, wedding bells kept ringing in my ears. Would Dave never propose? Time was fleeting. He said he loved me. Why didn’t he propose?

That cold night, sitting in the car, Dave said something about eating hot cereal for breakfast every morning for the rest of his life. My ears perked up.

“Is that a proposal?” I asked.

“Well, er, um, uh,” he stammered. “I guess so.”

Heavenly angels broke into an anthem of “Amen, Amen, Ah-ah-ah-ah-men.”

We married the following June and lived happily ever after for 63 years until he died in 2020.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in News