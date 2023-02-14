Social Calendar

Mardi Bras – Monthlong fundraiser supporting Volunteers of America and Transitions’ Women’s Hearth. Host a Mardi Bras party and invite friends. Most needed items include: bus passes, deodorant, socks, bras, tampons and underwear. Drop off collected items on March 3, 2-4 p.m. at Hope House, 318 S. Adams St. (509) 328-6702.

Hospice of Spokane’s Taste of Life 2023 – Hospice of Spokane’s signature fundraising event features wines, brews and ciders from local purveyors, paired with delicious hors d’oeuvres, as well as music by the Zonky Jazz Band , all in support of the terminally ill patients and families. Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. $100. (509) 455-8888.

Building Brighter Futures Dinner and Auction – Event benefits the Northeast Youth Center in providing resources to at-risk youth and their families in the Hillyard neighborhood. Dinner, silent auction, live auction and games will be available. Purchase tickets at spokaneneyc.com. March 4, 5:30-9 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. (509) 481-2800.

Wine, Stein and Dine: Country Style – 26th annual fundraiser event that includes tasting from over 85 vendors of wine, microbrews, mocktails and hard ciders from local breweries and area wineries, an array of foods from local restaurants, dancing and listening to live music with Bill Bozly, wine tree raffle, video photo booth and silent auction. Benefits the Post Falls Education Foundation and funds innovative classroom grants for Post Falls School District educators of grades K-12. Ticket price includes all food and beverage for the evening. For ages 21 and over. March 4, 7-10 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $45. (208) 765-4969.