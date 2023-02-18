College baseball: Washington State rolls double-header vs. UC Riverside, Villanova; Texas Tech cruises past Gonzaga

From staff reports

Jonah Advincula couldn’t wait to get to the plate Saturday.

Washington State’s center fielder and leadoff batter, Advincula clubbed two homers and drove in eight runs in a 17-4 thumping of UC Riverside (1-1) in a nonconference baseball game in Peoria, Arizona.

Advincula finished 4 for 5 and also walked.

The Cougars (3-0) blasted Villanova 22-7 later in the day.

WSU’s Cam Magee and Elijah Hainline each drove in four against Villanova (0-3), and Advincula had three RBIs.

Texas Tech 10, Gonzaga 3: The Bulldogs (0-2) trailed 9-0 before scoring a run in a nonconference loss to the Red Raiders (2-0) in Lubbock, Texas.

Brian Kalmer laced a two-run single, and Cade McGee added an RBI single for Gonzaga.

Texas Tech starter Mason Molina struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

California Lutheran 11-7, Whitworth 2-6: Kyle Reuser’s go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning lifted the host Kingsmen (3-2) to a win over the Pirates (3-7) in the second game and a nonconference sweep in Thousand Oaks, California.

Elijah Tanner drove in three runs for Whitworth in the second game.

Tanner and Riley Cissne each had two hits and an RBI in the opener.

CC Spokane 10-8, Big Bend 0-3: Jaxson Davis drove in five runs over two games to lift the Sasquatch (2-0) to a sweep of the Vikings (0-2) at Spokane Falls CC.