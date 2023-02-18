Gregg Servheen: Removing Lower Snake River Dams the only way to save salmon
Sat., Feb. 18, 2023
By Gregg Servheen
If Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead were as abundant as the words and money spent on them, its rivers would be full of these wild fish. In fact, Idaho’s high-quality climate buffering waters are all but empty. More words and funding will not restore these wild fish unless they remove the four Lower Snake River dams.
This is my opinion as well as that of more than 60 other resource scientists and managers I’ve asked to sign on to this piece (to see those names, read this column at spokesman.com). Managing these fish and their lands and waters has been our collective responsibility. We understand the predicament. Idaho Code states that wild salmon and steelhead are to be preserved, protected, perpetuated and managed. These remarkable fish are a crucial part of Idaho’s identity and heritage. The region’s tribal nations coexisted with them for centuries. The U.S. government has tribal treaty and trust obligations to preserve and protect these wild fish.
Throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Idaho, we have made tremendous investments to restore and enhance the creeks, rivers and watersheds supporting wild salmon and steelhead. Millions more dollars have been spent building and operating salmon and steelhead hatcheries to boost wild populations and provide recreational and tribal fishing opportunities. Millions more are spent counting, tracking and assessing fish response, trends and ecology. While we have learned a great deal over decades of efforts, three clear lessons stand out: Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead will go extinct unless we remove the four Lower Snake River dams. We have taken all the halfway measures. Removal of the dams is the best all but guaranteed action that will sustain these fish.
A famous adage states that insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results. Continuing to restore Idaho’s increasingly empty salmon and steelhead creeks and rivers while the four lower Snake River dams remain in place is, quite simply, insane.
Idaho’s state motto, “Esto Perpetua,” is Latin for “It is Forever.” By place and by birth, wild salmon and steelhead have a claim to that ideal.
Removing the dams will affect some businesses and people. We are not insensitive to this fact. However, impacts will be local and temporary. Legislation such as Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposed Columbia Basin Initiative both alleviates impacts and builds new and lasting solutions. The long-term ecological, economic and societal gains to Idaho and the region from salmon recovery will vastly outweigh and outlast any temporary downsides of dam removal.
Professional nonpartisan evidence repeatedly confirms these dams need to go. In 1998, Idaho’s Fish and Game Commission voted to remove the four Lower Snake River dams. It has been 25 years since this decision, the dams still stand, and our problem has only grown more dire. Idaho’s wild fish have no more time. So, to prove we are neither fools nor insane, let’s do the best and right thing for wild fish and ourselves: Remove those dams. We can do this.
Gregg Servheen lives in Boise. He is a professional wildlife biologist with more than 40 years of experience in Idaho and the PNW. He is a fly fisherman, hunter, birder, backpacker, and lover of nature, Idaho and its people.
The following people have signed on to this column:
