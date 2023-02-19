The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Local business

Business beat

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Banking

State Bank Northwest has announced three new employees. Dyana Garcia has been hired as a universal banker at the Spokane Valley branch. Garcia previously worked at Umpqua Bank. McKenna Thorell, who has been hired as part of the corporate team, previously worked as a title assistant for North Idaho Title in Coeur d’Alene. Tracy Lee Sievers has been hired as a universal banker. Sievers has an extensive background in customer service.

Engineering

SCJ Alliance has announced three employees who lead the firm’s consulting services in Spokane and have been promoted to associate principal. Rachel Granrath, previously worked as a planner, working on numerous projects, including the Cheney 50-acre park assessment and the Iron Bridge development in the Spokane University District. Alicia Ayars previously worked as a planner. Ayars coaches others in community engagement, project and budget management. Scott Rivas has more than 27 years of experience as a civil engineer on private and public projects. Rivas has a background in site planning and municipal, industrial and commercial projects.

