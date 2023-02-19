On the air
Sun., Feb. 19, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Louisville at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN2
6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Christian ESPN
6 p.m.: Florida A&M at Alabama A&M ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan FS1
6 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Anaheim at Florida NHL
1 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
