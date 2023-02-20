Education Notebook

Two area students qualify for DECA national competition

Mead Senior High School’s Panther Pride student store was among 461 school-based enterprises in the world to achieve the highest level of gold certification for the 2022-23 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Mead Senior High School DECA members who contributed to the certification were Natalie Fricano and Parker Thams with the assistance of the DECA chapter adviser Brandon Butler.

The school store has been nationally recognized as top 10 in the world twice in the last five years.

Healthy Heart Pow-Wow planned

Sponsored by the Native Project, Rodgers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave., will host a Healthy Heart Pow-Wow, open to students and their families from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Information and resources for student health and wellness will be available.

For more information, contact Sheena at (509) 483-7535.

Students for Equitable Education Summit scheduled March 4

Spokane public schools student leaders are joining students from across the country for a student led virtual social justice summit on March 4, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Students will discuss teaching real history, inclusivity in the classroom, equitable teaching practices, mental health and how to strengthen dialogue between students and teachers.

This virtual event is free and open to the public. More information and registration is available at bit.ly/3YcLg2a.

From staff reports