Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Cascade Yarn Tasting – Cascade Yarns is offering a yarn tasting to introduce new yarns and colorways to Northwest customers. All people who enjoy fiber art are invited to attend. Call (509) 368-9527 to RSVP. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Hook and Needle Nook, 1508 N. Monroe St. Free. (509) 368-9527.

Classes/Workshops

Just Add Color: Adult Coloring Program – An hour of mindful creativity to encourage self care and positive mental health. Monday, noon-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Classic Italic Calligraphy Class – Learn Italic calligraphy with Shelby Barrentine. This five-week class is held Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Through April 4. For information about registration and supplies, email Shelby at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $55. (509) 327-6628.

Practical Design for the 3D Printer – This class will provide an introduction to 3D printing and design, with a focus on how the 3D printer can be used to create custom solutions to everyday challenges in the home or workspace. Learn the basics of 3D design in Fusion 360, safe operation of the 3D printer and the process of preparing a print using slicing software. For ages 16 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $65. (208) 929-4029.

Hand Building Pottery with Louise Schollaert – Students will learn the fundamentals of hand built pottery and demonstrate their understanding through instructor led projects. Six-week course. Tuesdays, noon-3 p.m. Through April 4. Register at bit.ly/3jZiTWM. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

Puppeteering Workshop – This program series requires a three-week commitment to explore a dynamic storytelling art form. As the script is rehearsed and puppetry techniques are taught, we’ll also design and create the puppets, backgrounds and props needed to put on a spectacular theatrical production. For ages 8-12. Register at bit.ly/40Zvji1. Wednesdays in March, 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Twisted Wire Sculpture – Use wire to create a sculpture from your imagination or bring a line drawing to recreate it as 3D sculpture. All supplies are provided. For ages 13-18. Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Video and Photography Set Creation with Cardboard – Design and build a backdrop with cardboard and other supplies that can be used for filming videos and taking photos. Some premade cardboard sets will be available for video and photography practice. All supplies are provided. All ages. Register at bit.ly/3x4WQRu. Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Learn to speak English. Practice speaking and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning. Coffee and tea will be provided. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

The Breakdown: Photography – A mini-series of creative workshops. Explore the foundation of a DSLR camera, its functions and capabilities. Some DSLR cameras will be on hand to use during the program, but feel free to bring your own. For ages 10 and older. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Home/Garden

Community Garden – Community garden with season long boxes for rent for $35. Email tjlape@gmail.com with interest in joining. Through July 31. Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 15319 E. Eighth Ave. Spokane Valley. (509) 926-6450.

Spokane Home and Yard Show – Show features hundreds of displays and demonstrations offering the latest in home and yard related products, services and improvements. Sunday, noon. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8.

Veggie Mastery Series: Processing Veggies and Herbs – Learn how to process your veggie and herb harvests. This class includes tips for things like drying herbs, canning and pickling tips and other ways to enjoy your harvested veggies. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Organizing Your Home – Professional organizer Wendi will help you dispel “The Myth of More” so that you have the time and energy to enjoy what matters most. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Liberty Library, 402 S. Pittsburg. Free.

Dwarf Fruit Trees – Learn how to grow fruit in small spaces and all about our dwarf varieties. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Afternoon with Master Gardener Susan Mulvihill – Warm up your green thumbs with an afternoon presentation from Spokesman-Review columnist and Master Gardener Susan Mulvihill, in celebration of her new book “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook.” A Q&A and book signing will follow the presentation. March 5, 1 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.